Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Gap Up to $10.05

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $10.75. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 10,578 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $570.60 million, a PE ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 96,543 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,156,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 67,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

