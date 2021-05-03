Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$43.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.05.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$42.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$16.91 and a one year high of C$43.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.45.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$784.21 million. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.