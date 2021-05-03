Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$44.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$43.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.05.
Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$42.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$16.91 and a one year high of C$43.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.45.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.