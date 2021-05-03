GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,300 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,538.47 ($20.10).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,339.60 ($17.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,305.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,337.78. The company has a market capitalization of £67.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,658.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Analyst Recommendations for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit