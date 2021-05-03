GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,300 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,538.47 ($20.10).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,339.60 ($17.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,305.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,337.78. The company has a market capitalization of £67.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,658.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

