Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 263.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 241.7%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. 14,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,425. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $387.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,706.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.