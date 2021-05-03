Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $46.52 on Monday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24.

