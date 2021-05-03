GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $36.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get GMS alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC increased its stake in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GMS by 69.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GMS by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 263,894 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.06. 306,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,390. GMS has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.