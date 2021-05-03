Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:GMLPP)

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ GMLPP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 132,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,565. Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.