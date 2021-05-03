Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Down 20.9% in April

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

GOGL traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,360. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

