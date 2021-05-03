Golden Star Resources (GSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Golden Star Resources to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. On average, analysts expect Golden Star Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.43 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $381.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSS shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation.

