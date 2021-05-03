Golden Star Resources (GSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Golden Star Resources to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. On average, analysts expect Golden Star Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.43 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $381.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSS shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Earnings History for Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit