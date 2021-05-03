Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.87 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,788.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,914 shares of company stock worth $310,344. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

