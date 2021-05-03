Goodman Financial Corp Acquires 2,765 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. WestRock makes up approximately 3.1% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of WestRock worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $204,694,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $147,964,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in WestRock by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after buying an additional 1,239,906 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.74. 13,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. WestRock has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $56.39.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

