Goodman Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Goodman Financial Corp reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,879 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 1.0% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,012. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

