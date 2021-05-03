Goodman Financial Corp Takes $8.40 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 190,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,000. National Retail Properties accounts for approximately 2.7% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

NNN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,350. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $47.69.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

