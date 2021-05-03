Gossip Coin Reaches Market Cap of $18,120.70 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $18,120.70 and approximately $26.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

