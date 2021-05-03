Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Sells 100,000 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $67,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,731,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,290,312.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 108,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $74,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 406,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $243,600.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $17,523.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $130,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $359,283.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,052,600 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $694,716.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 238,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $164,220.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $889,103.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,249,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $1,024,754.00.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.67. 3,440,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,942,678. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $245.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 648,491 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.96.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

