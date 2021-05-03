Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.38.

GPK traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $18.74. 2,245,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,595. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,117,000 after buying an additional 1,244,365 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,601,000 after buying an additional 483,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,174,000 after buying an additional 364,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,476,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

