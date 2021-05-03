Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $531.25 Million

Brokerages expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report $531.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $529.00 million and the highest is $533.50 million. Gray Television reported sales of $534.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTN. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of GTN traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. 3,092,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. Gray Television has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

