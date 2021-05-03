Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.55

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

GPEAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.

About Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

