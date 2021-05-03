Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Great Western Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

