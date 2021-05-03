Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Short Interest Update

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.56. 33,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,650. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRBK. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $32,161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168,255 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,166,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

