Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Update

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

GBLBY stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

