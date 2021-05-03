Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Down 28.7% in April

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the March 31st total of 217,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $2,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAC traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $103.56. 38,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average is $104.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $118.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

