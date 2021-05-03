Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Down 28.7% in April

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the March 31st total of 217,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $2,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
