GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Short Interest Down 34.0% in April

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,490,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the March 31st total of 35,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in GSX Techedu by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSX stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.71. 10,035,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,159,023. GSX Techedu has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $149.05. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.08 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSX. CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

