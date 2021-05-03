GWM Advisors LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 270.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $77.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

