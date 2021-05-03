GWM Advisors LLC Has $990,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 183.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.10.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $172.71 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

