GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 5,447 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,236 shares of company stock worth $5,169,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $40.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

