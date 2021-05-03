GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $69.56 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.49 and a one year high of $70.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $66.43.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

