GWM Advisors LLC Sells 476 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $240.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $243.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

