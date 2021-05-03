GWM Advisors LLC Takes $853,000 Position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Marlin Business Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRLN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Shares of Marlin Business Services stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.89 million, a P/E ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Marlin Business Services Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.