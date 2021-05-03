HackenAI Achieves Market Cap of $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HackenAI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00064749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00279134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $679.52 or 0.01174059 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00028583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.90 or 0.00728943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,908.34 or 1.00052173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.