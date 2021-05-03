Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.56.

HASI stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.64%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,822,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,527,000 after purchasing an additional 711,929 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after buying an additional 324,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,779,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

