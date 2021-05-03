Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after buying an additional 905,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at $8,358,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after buying an additional 313,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,761,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $30.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 755.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INOV shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

