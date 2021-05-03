Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

