Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $351,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,408,000 after acquiring an additional 87,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MSCI by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,962,000 after acquiring an additional 74,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in MSCI by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,775 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $485.77 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $495.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

