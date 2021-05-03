Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE WST opened at $328.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.09 and a 52 week high of $333.58.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.