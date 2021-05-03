Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $1.79 Million in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Shares of QS stock opened at $36.54 on Monday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.24.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.