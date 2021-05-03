Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

CARR opened at $43.58 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

