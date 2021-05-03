Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,413 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI opened at $390.39 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.07 and a 12 month high of $394.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.