Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $453.27 million.Harmonic also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.030-0.010 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Harmonic to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.71.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.11. 817,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $219,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $96,919.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

