Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.03)-$0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $102-$112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.17 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.060-0.240 EPS.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 817,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,089. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.71.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,265 shares of company stock worth $2,688,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

