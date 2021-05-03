Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBIO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $276.69 million, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

