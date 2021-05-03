Hathor (HTR) Achieves Market Cap of $230.90 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $230.90 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00002251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00064896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.00281060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.97 or 0.01182630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00029283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.65 or 0.00737895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,041.16 or 1.00538345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

