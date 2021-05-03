Head to Head Analysis: OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) & National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OptimumBank and National Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $5.36 million 2.22 -$1.10 million N/A N/A National Bank $325.35 million 3.76 $80.36 million $2.55 15.65

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of OptimumBank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of National Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OptimumBank and National Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

National Bank has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.05%. Given National Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Risk and Volatility

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank -21.21% -14.66% -0.85% National Bank 23.03% 10.63% 1.33%

Summary

National Bank beats OptimumBank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. The company also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases; non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated through a network of 89 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 128 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

