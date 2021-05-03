Head to Head Comparison: BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) vs. TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) and TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BB Seguridade Participações and TravelSky Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BB Seguridade Participações $1.22 billion 6.65 $1.69 billion N/A N/A TravelSky Technology $1.18 billion 5.36 $367.95 million N/A N/A

BB Seguridade Participações has higher revenue and earnings than TravelSky Technology.

Risk and Volatility

BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TravelSky Technology has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and TravelSky Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BB Seguridade Participações 0 0 2 0 3.00 TravelSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BB Seguridade Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BB Seguridade Participações and TravelSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BB Seguridade Participações 128.23% 50.99% 26.87% TravelSky Technology N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

BB Seguridade Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. TravelSky Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats TravelSky Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, fulfillment, promotion, and facilitation of business insurance and reinsurance, casualty and life, capitalization plans, private pension plans, dental plans, and health insurance products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions. It also provides cargo management services, and sells and installs related information systems; computer hardware and software development, and data network services; and Internet exchange platform services. In addition, the company is involved in the research, development, marketing, and sale of travel distribution software to travel industry. TravelSky Technology Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

