Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “All three of Henry Schein’s operating arms performed well during the fourth quarter of 2020 amid pandemic-led challenges. International performance was also impressive. Strong demand for PPE and COVID-19-related products, and a strong rebound in sales were seen. Strength in Dentrix Ascend cloud-based software and North America financial services sales also bode well. A strong solvency position is a plus. Henry Schein’s fourth quarter results were better-than-expected. Yet, lower sales of its dental products in North America in local currencies in the quarter is worrying. Contraction of both margins is deterring as well. The company’s inability to provide a detailed outlook raises apprehensions. Growing importance of GPOs and tough competition are other issues. Over the past six months, Henry Schein has underperformed the industry.”

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Henry Schein stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

