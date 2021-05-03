Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HEPA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.77. 46,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,697. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Hepion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEPA. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

