Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ HEPA opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $131.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.47. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

