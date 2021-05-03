Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $4.27 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $3,170,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.26.

CRWD stock opened at $208.51 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.96 and a 200 day moving average of $190.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

