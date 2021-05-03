HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $10.30

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $10.00. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 910 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HighPeak Energy stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

