Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) PT Raised to $122.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HRC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

NYSE HRC opened at $110.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

